Thar Coal: A Public-Private partnership project

Mujahid Braveli

THARPARKAR, one of the most underdeveloped regions of Pakistan, usually recognized as poverty stricken area and valley of death for minors. A section of our free and popular media even makes breaking news on the daily scores of children’s deaths in this unfortunate part of the world.

I have been visiting Thar for last two decades. I do remember that how difficult the journey was to reach Mithi, Islamkot and then to Nangarparker, last town along the Indian Border. There was no road after Mithi and how difficult the journey was in an old jeep. But despite all the poverty, destitution and deprivation of Thar, we had spent a “night to remember” in the area. Though in recent years, I have spent a lot of memorable evenings at seaside and hill stations across the world, the evenings in Thar earned a special status in my heart.

Thar’s recognition will change soon, rather it has started to change. The much-talked coal reservoirs in Thar worth billions of rupees is talk of the town these days. For last two decades, back to back governments in Sindh, most of them constituted by Pakistan People Party, had been making towering claims to harness the huge coal deposits. Out of 187 billion tons of coal reserves, 175 billion tons available in Thar alone.

Unfortunately, Sindh has been brought to a very bad name when it comes to governance. If one talk about development projects, the first question come to the mind that what amount of kickbacks are involved.

In April 2016, well-famed Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company’s head Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh invited me to spend a day with him in Thar. At a deserted location in Thar, Shaikh unfolded a map before me and claimed that the Thar Coal Block II project would be producing coal before December 2018 and 660MWs of electricity in early 2019. Though I had listened to the statistics, Shaikh was presenting, my mind was reluctant to accept them. I was told that this project will be Pakistan’s largest public-private sector project worth $2.1 billion and shall produce electricity through very own indigenous resource of coal.

Once again, I was invited to visit the project after a year but this time with claim that things have changed and development dividends have started to deliver. I accepted the invite and came to Thar again. Though traveling between Karachi to Thatta was a tough experience due to under construction dual carriageway, the journey from Sujawal to Badin and then to Islamkot and to Thar Coal field area reminded me of the journey between New York and Ohio in the United States.

At the start of the briefing on the Thar coal project next morning, I was told that Thar Coal Block II owns mammoth deposits of 2 billion tons of coal which can produce 5000 MWs of electricity for next half a century. And more unbelievably, that is just one percent of the total Thar Coal reserves.

Another Block, IV, was allotted to our nuclear scientist Dr. Samar Mubarak Mand but it could not yield results even after putting efforts for five years. The Block II is the only block where developments are being at fast pace. Shamsuddin Shaikh told me that that the credit for such a rapid development should go to the scheme of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The only project in Pakistan, which enjoys support from both Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People Party leader, Asif Ali Zardari as both jointly participated in the ground-breaking ceremony and delivered the message that it was a national project. Shaikh also pays rich tribute to former chief minister of Sindh, Qaim Ali Shah for his contribution to get this project going.

Later, we witnessed the project and I was highly impressed to see that the people of Thar and some Chinese nationals were engaged in their work under scorching beams of sun and 50-degree temperature. Only a year ago, the project had only a dozen of vehicles and machines, being operated by a workforce of hardly 150 people. During the recent visit, Shaikh pointed out a spot (a vertical heap equal to the length of Habib Bank Plaza in Karachi) and said that after doubling the length of the sump, it would be producing its first lot, hopefully after seven or eight months. Work on the project sailing four months ahead of schedule, which is atypical when it comes to development projects in Sindh.

I am confident that the private-public project by Government of Sindh and Engro would be an eye-opener for all those critics and opponents who only witness feudalism, deteriorating institutions, bad governance and deaths of minors in Tharparkar.

—The writer is a senior journalist and TV Anchor.