‘Thar Coal Field’ help to get foreign investment: Murad

Staff Reporter

Tharparkar

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that “Thar Coal Field” will help to get foreign investment especially in China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. The Chief Minister was speaking during his visit to the ongoing project of “Thar Coal Field” to review the project in Islamkot.

It is worth to mention here that in the history of Islamkot Airport, first time any aircraft landed in Islamkot airport/air strip. Minister Information, Labour & Human Rights, Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and other Provincial Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawala, Imdad Pitafi and MPA Taimur Talpur accompanied the Chief Minister Sindh during the visit.

Later talking to the media, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had completely lost the reason to continue PM office.