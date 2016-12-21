Thank you KIBF

Muhammad Omar Iftikhar

Karachi

The Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) is perhaps the most significant event of the year in Karachi that attracts people from all ages and all walks of life. It promotes learning by providing visitors with books ranging from all professions and genres available at a reasonable price. It is indeed a pleasure for those associated with the publishing industry to see much hustle and bustle at the KIBF, an event where book publishers and distributors, researchers, writers, editors and readers assemble under one roof for the promotion of literature.

I am proud to be a regular visitor to the KIBF since its inception. It is a delightful event where readers get an opportunity to buy literature in the English and Urdu languages that range from latest publications to old timeless classics pertaining to all genres. A writer by passion, I am always pleased to witness people attending the KIBF to buy books of their interest. I would like to thank organizers of the KIBF for preserving and maintaining the tradition of holding this annual literary marvel.