Thalassemia test to be mandatory before marriage: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says massive awareness media campaign will be launched for the prevention of lethal diseases.

She was addressing a function in connection with World Thalassemia Day here on Monday. The Minister of State said that all the departments of the ministry including Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will be asked to broadcast special programmes for the prevention of chronic diseases and disorders like Thalassemia and HIV/ AIDS.

She said all the private channels will also be included in the campaign as it is the responsibility of all of us to play due role in this regard.

The Minister of State said that legislation for the prevention of Thalassemia has been done in the National Assembly. She said according to the legislation blood test for Thalassemia will be mandatory before marriage.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that a Thalassemia center has been set up in Islamabad under Pakistan Bait ul Mal. She said similar centers are also being opened at the district levels.