Thai delegation negotiating FTA with Pakistan

Islamabad

A highlevel delegation from Thailand which arrived here on Tuesday is negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Pakistan. The agreement is likely to be signed within three months after both the sides finalize recommendations to be accommodated in the agreement.

In its 6th round of negotiations FTA, which is currently in progress, both the sides discussed the text of agreement, tariff reduction modality, request list by both side and under preparation offers list was also in negotiation, said a senior official of Ministry of Commerce here on Wednesday.

The official said that Thailand has comparative advantage in around 1000 commodities, mainly electrical and electronic appliances, machinery and components and automobiles and parts.

He added that Pakistan also has relative advantages in some 684 commodities including cotton yarn and woven textiles, ready made garments,leather products,surgical instruments and sports goods.

Negotiations for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) were formally launched during Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting between Pakistan and Thailand held on August 13,2015 in Islamabad,he said.—APP