Textile Machinery Brand Expo concludes

Karachi

The three-day GTex International B2B Textile Machinery Brand Expo concluded at Expo Centre Karachi on Sunday with US$18 millions matured deals, the organisers said.

They were of the view that this was a successful event organised by Global Enterprise.

Minister for Transport Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He visited stalls and interacted with foreign and local exhibitors.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said such expos should be held on regular basis to boost business opportunities. He also called for resolving the problems faced by the textile sector.—Agencies