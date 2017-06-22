Textile exports decrease by 1.98pc

Islamabad

The textile exports from the country witnessed decrease of 1.98 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The textile exports during July-May (2016-17) were recorded at $11,234.885 million compared to the exports of $11,461.497 million recorded during July-May (2015-16), according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The textile products that contributed in the negative growth included cotton yarn, the trade of which decreased by 3.64 percent by going down from the exports of $1,176.999 million last year to $1,134.191 million during the current year.

The exports of cotton cloth also decreased from $2,065.794 million to $1,945.670 million, showing negative growth of 5.81 percent while the exports of raw cotton decreased by 47.14 percent, from $75.996 million to $40.169 million.

The exports of yarn (other than cotton yarn) decreased by 27.32 percent by falling from $30.648 million to $22.274 million while the exports of knitwear decreased by 1.84 percent from $2,146.744 million to $2,107.612 million.

Exports of towels decreased from $739.986 million to $704.702 million, a decline of 4.77 million while the exports of arts, silk and synthetic textile decreased by 32.99 percent, from $267.035 million last year to $259.127 million during the ongoing fiscal year.—APP