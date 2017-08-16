TEVTA to train 12,000 more prisoners across Punjab

Staff Reporter

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA has trained more than 6000 male and female prisoners in previous year whereas the number will be raised a 12,000 in current year.

He was addressing the meeting at TEVTA Secretariat regarding review the training programs at Punjab Prisons in collaboration with Home Department. Chairman further explained that six types of courses are being offered for female prisoners including Domestic and Industrial Stitching, Embroidery and Beautician. Whereas nine courses including Electrician, Computer, Welder, Motorbike Mechanic, Carpenter and Home Appliances Repair are being offered for male prisoners.

He added that currently TEVTA is offering this course free of cost at 15 different Prisons across the province; however it will be extended to 10 more Prisons. Previously the courses were being offered in the districts of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gurjat, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Sialkot, now TEVTA will also start in districts of Pakpattan, Okara, Vehari, Jhang and others.

Chairman TEVTA observed that it is general perception in society that our jails are not educating the prisoners besides it is more linking them towards crime. But TEVTA took the intiative to change their lives after getting out of prisons, he said. He added that Punjab Government’s vision is that a prison could get a reasonable earning opportunity after he get out of prison.

Irfan further explained that TEVTA wanted prisoners to be an active part of the society. This is reason and vision behind such courses which are successfully running across the province, he said adding that by extending the courses towards 10 more districts, will provide more and more prisoners skilled training.