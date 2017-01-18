TEVTA starts Chinese language class in nine cities

Staff Reporter

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has successfully started Chinese language class in more nine cities. Upto 15000 will be trained in Chinese Language course during current year. Now, Chinese Language course has been started in 13 cities across the province of the Punjab.

It was stated by Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh while reviewing the progress of Chinese Language Course at TEVTA Secretariat Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that Chinese Govt. has appreciated the contributions of TEVTA Punjab for the promotion of Chinese Language. Now, they have established state of the art Language Lab at Govt. Technical Training Institute Gulberg which the said lab will also establish in other cities of province of the Punjab. This course is helpful for the Pakistani youth who may intend to get job in Chinese Companies working in Pakistan and employment in China.

Chairperson TEVTA further said that Gujrat, Sheikhpura, Taxila, Sargodha, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi. Planning is being finalized to arrange language class at Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Layyah, D.G.Khan and other cities from next session because people of other cities are also contacting TEVTA to start the said course there, he concluded.