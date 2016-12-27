TEVTA offers PFC to set up Centre of Excellence

Salim Ahmed

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Punjab has offered Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to set up ultra modern “Center for Excellence” for furniture industry.

“Modern Training Courses will be individually tailored and cover a diverse range of needs with the common objective of achieving safe and best use of wood working machinery.

Training covers most types of machine from small classical models and available both for beginners and more experienced operators as well as refresher training when required,” this was revealed by Pakistan Furniture Council Chief Executive Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq while presiding over 67th board of directors meeting held here on Tuesday.