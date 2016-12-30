TEVTA introducing free Microsoft Certified IT course

Salim Ahmed

TECHNICAL Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is introducing 4 months duration free Microsoft Certified I.T. Course from next month. This course is being offered at TEVTA Institutes across the province of the Punjab with the collaboration of Microsoft. Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh was addressing the officers to review the progress of the course at TEVTA Secretariat. Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, TEVTA Officers Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Aamir Aziz, Azhar Iqbal Shad, Maqsood Ahmad, Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Aisha Qazi and other were also present on this occasion.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that the field of I.T. has emerged as leading technology of era which has changed the life styles and industry trends. It has also served as a dominant sector for employment opportunities for youth.

This training program has been chalked out according to the need and demand of local and global markets.

Chairperson TEVTA further said that collaboration of TEVTA with Microsoft is successfully being taking place in line with the policy guidelines.