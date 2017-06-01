TEVTA to establish vocational university

Staff Reporter

The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab will establish Pakistan’s first ever technical and vocational training university in Punjab in collaboration with the Chinese Tianjin University of Technical Education (TUTE).

The agreement for establishing University of Technical and Vocational Education (UTVE) was signed by Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh and President TUTE Liu Xin in Tianjin China during Pakistani delegation’s recent visit to China, said a TEVTA spokesman.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and School Education Minister Rana Mashood were also present on occasion.

According to the agreement, around nine degree courses will be offered at UTVE including Information Technology, Automobile, Electronics, Mechanical Mechatronics, Management Science, Advanced Chinese Language, Pedagogical Training and 3D Printing Technology.