TEVTA to establish university soon

Lahore

Prvincial Minister for Industries, Commerce & Trade Sheikh Alla-u-din has said that in order to fulfill future needs of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab will establish Pakistan’s first ever technical and vocational training university in Punjab very soon. In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the university would be set up in collaboration with Chinese Tianjin University of Technical Education (TUTE).

He said that around 9 degree courses will be offered at UTV, including Information Technology, Automobile, Electronics, Mechanical Mechatrronics, Management Science, Advanced Chinese Language, Padalogical Training and 3D Printing Technology. The Minister said that Delegation had visited different places of Raiwind and Township, Lahore but could not finalize yet new site of Technical Institute.

He added that new building would be constructed in three months. He said the TUTE would share its experience for establishing and operation of the new University, including the curricula and discipline set up, development of core courses curricula development and revision construction of laboratories and the training of trainers, with the expenses covered by the TEVTA.—APP