Tetra Pak celebrates 10 years of FSC certification

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

100 per cent of the paperboard used in Greater Middle East and Africa region is from Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™) certified.This year marks Tetra Pak’s 10-year anniversary of FSC™ (Forest Stewardship Council™) certification, and we are proud to announce a rise in the number of companies in the Greater Middle East and Africa selling products in Tetra Pak packages that carry the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™) label; almost half of Tetra Pak packages used in the region carry the (FSC™) label.

Mr. Jorge Montero, MD Tetra Pak Pakistan said, “As a major user of paperboard, we have a responsibility to ensure the world’s forests are managed in a socially just, environmentally appropriate and economically sound way. We can proudly say that 100% of the paperboard we use in Pakistan is FSC certified.”

He added, “Consumers are gradually becoming aware of environmental issues. Through the FSC™ label, our customers enable consumers to contribute towards protecting the environment. It is worth noting that, Engro Foods Ltd, Shakarganj Foods Ltd and Dairy landwere amongst the first of our customers to adopt FSC Labelling and since then all our customers have followed suit in doing the same. Today,65% of the packages sold in Pakistan are labelled FSC™”.

The FSC™ label on our cartons is a sign that they comply with FSC™ requirements relating to forest management and the tractability of the wood fibber in the paperboard. The first Tetra Pak package to be labelled with the FSC™ logo was delivered in 2007 and since then, the numbers have grown exponentially, and today we boast a total of 280 billion FSC™-labelled packages, delivered in over 90 countries and to more than 3,000 brands.

In our work to raise awareness of FSC™, we support initiatives around the world that increase understanding of sustainable forestry and encourage consumers to make responsible choices.