Tesla chief in public feud

San Francisco

A feud between Elon Musk and the United Automobile Workers revved up on Friday as the group denied his accusation they planted a mole to unionize Tesla employees. The UAW statement was the latest twist in a saga triggered by an online post by a man who claimed to work at Tesla’s plant in California for four years and decried conditions faced by employees there.

Tesla co-founder and chief Musk was quoted at gadget review website Gizmodo this week as calling the accusations “morally outrageous” and saying it was his understanding the man was paid by the UAW to join Tesla and agitate for a union. In a brief statement Friday, the UAW said the man “is not and has not been paid by the UAW” and called on Musk to apologize for spreading “fake news” about him.

The UAW confirmed that the post’s author, who identified himself as Jose Moran, and others at Tesla have approached the union. Moran contended that many Tesla workers put in more than 40 hours weekly of hard.—AFP