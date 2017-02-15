Tesco label products launched

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The launch of Tesco Label products at Alpha Supermarkets in Pakistan was announced by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG and Limestone Private Ltd. at a press briefing held at the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi today.

Tesco PLC is one of the world’s biggest companies and is a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer with stores in 12 countries across Asia and Europe. Tesco products will soon be available at Alpha Supermarkets in Pakistan including food and nonfood items in three categories: Tesco Goodness, Tesco Finest and Tesco Everyday.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew CMG, while speaking at the press conference said: “UK brands – especially those as big as Tesco – have a real advantage in Pakistan, as British brands are so recognisable already to the many people in Pakistan who have visited the UK. That shared understanding is one of the many reasons we want more British firms coming out to Pakistan, and more Pakistani firms investing and working in the UK.

This is a particularly important year for this to be happening in Pakistan, as we are celebrating 70 years of UK–Pakistan relations. While we will, of course, be remembering all the things that have linked us over the last 70 years, we are just as focused on the future of our relationship. At the heart of this will be increased trade between our two countries – and I hope Tesco’s launch is just the start of a new era of British-Pakistani trade.”

Limestone Pvt. Ltd plans to open 50 Express Stores with Tesco products across Pakistan over the next three years, in addition to flagship stores in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Limestone plans to distribute the label all over Pakistan through its distribution network. Nadeem Hussain, Chairman of Limestone Pvt. Ltd, said:

“Planet N is honoured to bring a global brand like Tesco to Pakistan.