Terry desires to play showcase match in Pakistan

Karachi

Former Chelsea star player John Terry has expressed his hope to visit Pakistan to play a showcase match of Leisure League Pakistan in future.

Terry, in a video message, congratulated the World Group chairman Mehmood Trunkwala for developing the game of football in Pakistan.

“I’d like to congratulate Mehmood Trunkwala and the World Group for their initiative in developing football in Pakistan,” said the 2012 Champions League winner. “I hope to personally visit Pakistan in the future to see the development myself and play a showcase match there.”Terry also sent his best wishes to Ronaldinho and Nicolas Anelka for their seven-a-side football league matches all across Pakistan. “I like to wish Ronaldinho and my ex-teammate Nicholas Anelka all the very best for their forthcoming events,” he added.—Agencies