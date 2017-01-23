Terrorists won’t be allowed to destroy peace: COAS

Visits Parachinar blast victims

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday declared that terrorists would not be allowed to destroy the peace which has been restored in the region as a result of great sacrifices of the men in uniform as well as the valiant tribals.

The COAS reiterated his resolve during his visit to Parachinar, Kurram Agency and Peshawar on Sunday and inquired about the health of the Parachinar deadly blast victims at the hospitals. COAS, who also visited Agency hospital to see the injured of the blast, was given detailed briefing on the deadly explosion that ate up over two dozen innocent lives and left around 80 people seriously injured. General Bajwa also met the tribal elders of the Kurram Agency.

Expressing his grief on the incident, General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded the support of tribal brethren in combating terrorism and acknowledged their sacrifices for peace. “With the support of our tribal brothers, the Pakistan Army, FC and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have done a great job in bringing stability in the region and terrorists will fail to derail it”. General Bajwa expressed the determination.

COAS also lauded their efforts in maintaining tribal and sectarian harmony which is source of national integration. He said that Pakistan belongs to all of us without any discrimination, religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic, sectarian or any other.

On demand from people, COAS announced establishment of an Army Public School (APS) at Parachinar for quality education. Tribal elders thanked COAS for sharing their sorrow and announcement of APS. They pledged to continue supporting efforts for enduring peace and stability.

The COAS also visited CMH Peshawar and met critically injured of Parachinar blast that were evacuated by Army helicopters and vehicles.

In the meanwhile, tense calm prevailed in Parachinar where markets and shops remained closed Sunday as the city mourned the death of 25 people in a powerful blast at Eidgah market early Saturday morning.

Security has been tightened around the city following the tragedy. Checkpoints and blockades have been set up in various parts of the city and vehicles were subjected to thorough checking at entry and exit points.