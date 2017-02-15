Terrorists not to be let resurge at any cost

High level meeting reviews security situation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The gains of operations executed by military, civil armed forces and police will not be let lost and the state would ensure that terrorists do not resurge, at any cost.

This was agreed at a security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at PM House on Wednesday to review the security situation in the country, a statement issued by the PM’s Media Office said.

The meeting also made a resolve that terrorism emanating within the country or executed and harboured from outside the country would be eliminated and those posing threat to peace and security of the country would be liquidated by the might of the state.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor, Gen. (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, DG Counter Terrorism, DG IB and other senior government officials. The meeting condemned the recent terror attacks in

Lahore, Mohmand agency, Peshawar and Quetta and paid homage to the great national heroes who laid down their lives for securing a peaceful future for Pakistan.

The meeting reiterated the national resolve of complete physical and ideological annihilation of terrorism and extremism. The armed forces, police and other civilian law enforcement agencies and people at large have rendered unrivalled sacrifices in this war against terrorism.

The narrative of terror has failed to prevail and the narrative of peace, stability and prosperity has taken over. The meeting reinforced that the overall situation in the country has improved including FATA, Balochistan and Karachi as a result of the state’s offensive against terrorists and miscreants.