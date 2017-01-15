Terrorists’ network unearthed in Karachi

Staff Reporter

KARACHI

A new network of terrorists was on Saturday unearthed in Karachi as the intelligence agencies arrested five terrorists from several areas of the city.

The terrorists were arrested from Landhi, Korangi and Gulshan Iqbal areas.

Security sources revealed that the arrested criminals were in contact with terrorists outside the country.

It has also been reported that heavy arms and ammunitions were recovered from them. The arrested terrorists were shifted to unidentified locations for investigation.

Police confirmed that the apprehended terrorists were hatching a plan for killing of police officials and carrying out target killings on sectarian basis.

Meanwhile, SSP City Faizullah Korejo has revealed that two criminals named Khan Muhammad and Saad Muhammad were arrested in an operation by Kharadar police in Karachi.

It has also been confirmed that different kinds of tools and keys used for opening the locks were also recovered from the criminals.

The criminals confessed to have broken into various locations in initial investigations.

The SSP also revealed that eight criminals were arrested as a whole in various operations by the police in various areas such as Dakas, Baghdadi, Kalari, Nabi Bakhsh, Garden and Kalakot.

The arrested criminals included Javed, Amanullah alias Amanu Bengali, Ghulam Mustafa alias Mota, Shahrukh, Muhammad Tahir, Nazim, Ghulam Abbas and Shah Mir.

SSP City confirmed that the arrested criminals were involved in murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping for ransom and several other crimes of looting.