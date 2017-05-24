Terrorists’ narrative to be defeated: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the government was making strenuous efforts to rediscover and revive the indigenous and genuine narrative of the country with the help of all the stakeholders to neutralize the narrative of the terrorists and advocates of religious extremism.

Talking to the media after inaugurating a media festival here at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology, she said that Pakistan had suffered enormously due to the burgeoning terrorism and religious extremism during the past 30 to 35 years.

The minister said that Pakistanis were a resilient nation and the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of the country had bravely fought against the terrorist elements and almost wiped them out.

However, she said that the fight against terrorism needed to be supplemented by an ideological counter-narrative to challenge the narrative of skewed mindset and the enemies of the country.

Marriyum said that Pakistan had a very vibrant and thriving film industry in the sixties and seventies, which not only provided entertainment to the masses but also played a significant role in cementing national integration and unity.

She said that on the directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif the government was planning to revive the film industry by formulating the first ever film production and broadcast policy in consultation with all the stakeholders.

The minister said that the culture, national heritage, languages and artists were the real identity of Pakistan and the time had come to promote them for countering the narrative of the terrorists.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that on the directive of the Prime Minister the government had decided to dedicate one of the PTV channels for the children to air educative, curricula related and entertainment programmes for them, which were missing from the television screens during the last few decades.

She said that this year Pakistan’s 70th year of independence was being celebrated in a befitting manner and the nation on the occasion would renew the pledge to revive the real image of Pakistan. She said that Pakistan had a unique national heritage that spanned the length and breadth of the country beginning from Gilgit-Baltistan to the coast of Balochistan.—APP