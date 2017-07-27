Terrorists, facilitators will be eliminated: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan belongs to all of us and we shall work jointly for making it to move forward. Terrorism, fanaticism and sectarianism are not the destiny of the people and such menaces have no place in Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Pakistanis are a brave nation and its sacrifices in war against terrorism are acknowledged everywhere. The commitment of Pakistani nation is even higher than the challenge of terrorism and this country will be made a heaven of peace by defeating the menace of terrorism at every cost. The terrorists as well as their facilitators will be completely annihilated with the power of unity and cohesion.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N who called on him, here today. He said that the officers, jawans of Pak army and their children, police officers, jawans and members of other security agencies have rendered immortal sacrifices in the war against terrorism and added that the people have also shed their blood in this anti-terrorism crusade.

The holy land is burning in the fire of terrorism for the last many decades and the facilitators siding with the cowards hitting the police officials and innocent citizens deserve exemplary punishment and no leniency can be given to them. The terrorists targeting the innocent citizens are not even eligible to be called as humans and they are rather like savage beasts. He said that martyred persons sacrificing their lives in the war against terrorism cannot be retracted but the revenge of precious blood of these martyrs will be taken at every cost. He said that war against terrorism is the war of our survival. Thousands of Pakistanis have embraced martyrdom but this has not lessened the commitment of our nation against the terrorism.

He said that it is not an ordinary warfare as it is the battle of our as well as that of coming generations’ survival.

He added that the coward activities of the terrorists cannot weaken the strong commitment of Pakistani nation.

