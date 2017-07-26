Terrorists can’t undermine morale of brave policemen

Staff Reporter

Acting Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Mohammad Usman Khattak has said that subversive activities by anti-state elements and terrorists cannot undermine the morale and passion of the brave Jawans of Punjab Police.

He stated this while visiting the Lahore General Hospital here on Tuesday where he inquired after those injured in a suicide blast near the Arfa Karim Tower on Ferozpur Road on Monday. He also presented flowers to the patients.

Usman Khttak said that terrorists had directly targeted the policemnen twice in Lahore during the current year. Such cowardly acts could not undermine the morale of the Punjab Police, he added.

He said that the sacrifices of the policemen have infused new fervor and zeal to the whole police force.

He said that combing operations were being carried out in Lahore and all other districts of Punjab to round up the facilitators.