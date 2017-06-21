Terrorists can’t succeed in nefarious design: Zakaullah

Shuhada’s funeral prayers offered; CNS visits injured at PNS Shifa hospital

Karachi

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah has stated that a handful of terrorists cannot succeed in their nefarious design of destabilizing the country. The Naval Chief was attending the funeral prayers of Navy personnel martyred, on Monday during attack on PN vehicle at Jiwani by terrorists at PNS Shifa.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah condemned the gory attack on PN personnel and condoled with the bereaved families. The Naval Chief expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the incident and said that such heinous and cowardly acts can’t deter national resolve of Pakistan Navy to stand against terrorism.

The Admiral further added that great sacrifices of Shuhada for national defence and to root out terrorism in the country are highly praiseworthy. He reiterated that Pakistan Navy, in collaboration with other Law Enforcement Agencies, is committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism in the country.

Chief of the Naval Staff also visited injured personnel at PNS SHIFA hospital Karachi and also met the families of the Shuhada and injured.

Besides Pakistan Navy senior officials and men, personnel of sister services, relatives, friends and a large number of people also attended the funeral.—Agencies