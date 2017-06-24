Terrorists bomb Parachinar, Quetta

38 including 7 policemen martyred, 121 injured in three blasts; Emergency declared in hospitals; Many injured in critical condition; India using terror as tool against people of Pakistan: Kakar

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Thirteen people, including seven policemen, were killed and 21 injured in a suicide car bombing near the office of the inspector general of police Balochistan on Gulistan Road early Friday.

The bodies and the 21 people injured in the attack were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta, said hospital officials.

Civil Defence Director Aslam Tareen, quoting the initial investigation report, revealed that 75 kilogrammes of explosives were used in the attack, which was said to be the result of a suicide bombing.

Tareen added experts also discovered ball bearings and various kinds of nuts and bolts were used in the blast to inflict maximum damage.

Balochistan government spokesperson Anwarul Haq Kakar said the suspected bomber, likely travelling in Toyota Corolla, tried to break a security perimeter to target police offices situated nearby, but blew up after policemen standing guard at the location attempted to stop him.

Kakar added India is using terror as a tool against the people of Pakistan, adding that it [India] is playing an extremely irresponsible role in Balochistan.

Security officials also confirmed that the blast was the result of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) which exploded after the ‘suspicious’ driver was spotted by policemen.

Addressing the media earlier, DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema said they are examining CCTV footage to determine further details about the incident.

Security forces cordoned off the site of the blast and began investigating after rescue services shifted the injured and deceased to the hospital.

Officials said body parts of the suspected bomber, strewn across the site of the blast, were being collected along with other evidence for forensic examination.

Later, addressing the media, Balochistan Home Secretary Akbar Haripal said it appears the bomber wanted to attack the office of the inspector general police. He said investigations are under way to ascertain more details about the attacker.

Replying to a question, he said security was tight around city thus the attacker was forced to target police.

Investigators revealed later that the vehicle bearing a Karachi licence plate was used in the bombing and was registered to an individual identified as Jameel.

Senior government officials, including Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Nadeem Anjum, also visited the site to oversee the investigation.

The incident took place near Shuhada Chowk on Gulistan Road, opposite the police chief’s office. The area falls under a high security zone, with offices of senior police officials and Police Lines situated there.

Footage of the incident showed two vehicles badly damaged in the explosion, while debris lay scattered on the street. Officials said the explosion was loud enough to be heard from a distance and shattered windows of nearby buildings.

Immediately after the explosion, security of Civil Hospital was tightened with police officers deployed at all entry and exit points of the premises.

Meanwhile, four policemen were killed when gunmen opened fire in Site area on Friday, police said.

Superintendent Asif Ahmed told media the four policemen including an Assistant Sub-inspector were sitting at a hotel for Iftar near Siemins Chowrangi when gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire.

He said the gunmen were wearing helmets when they attacked the policemen. SP Ahmed said investigators have found 26 spent bullet casings of 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

The bodies were taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Sindh Police Inspector General has sought a report into the incident from DIG West Zone.