Terrorists bomb Parachinar, Quetta

38 including 7 policemen martyred, 121 injured in three blasts; Emergency declared in hospitals; Many injured in critical condition; India using terror as tool against people of Pakistan: Kakar

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The communal violence hit Parachinar on Friday that has been suffering sabotage acts over the years . Two deadly explosions one after the other left 25 dead and over hundred seriously injured. The death toll was feared to go higher as several of injured were stated to be in precarious condition. The twin blasts sparked violent demonstration against the Political administration of the Kurram agency. The sources believed that foreign hand was involved in Friday’s blasts.

Reports reaching here said deadly suicide explosion ripped through a busy market in Tori Bazaar near Karrman Adda when there was big hustle bustle in the area and hundreds of people were busy in the Eid shopping thus leaving many people dead and injured. However, as the people gathered at the site of the blast to carry out rescue operation, a second blast was carried that proved more fatal.

The security forces and the rescue teams rushed to the explosions site and started shifting the victims to the local hospitals while a number of critical injured were shifted to Peshawar for treatment. Initially the medics pronounced ten people dead while 15 more succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to well over two dozen.

“The two back-to-back explosions rocked Parachinar in Kurram tribal agency on Friday close to evening”. Officials said adding the twin explosions occurred as people were busy shopping for Iftar and Eid in the Turi Bazaar area, close to a crowded bus terminal.

The Army dispatched two helicopters to evacuate the injured to Peshawar, said a release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) adding the “rescue operation is in progress”. Pakistan Army contingents and FC personnel were also reached the site of the attack to facilitate the rescue efforts. Officials said emergency had been imposed in all hospitals across Parachinar.

Political administration confirmed that 25 people were killed and at least 100 were injured in the explosions while Sajid Turi, MNA from the area, confirmed the death toll, adding that Turi market was a very busy area. However, some independent sources apprehended the death toll was much higher than the figure given by the officials. He claimed that security arrangements were in place at the time of the attack, as paramilitary forces and Army have checkpoints in the area. “The entire area has several check posts and the area is declared as a Red Zone.

Turi market is a bit outside of the zone,” said Turi. The doctors at various hospitals apprehend the death toll will go higher as large number of victims continued to be in precarious condition.

It was also reported that infuriated people took to the streets after the blasts and strongly condemned the inefficiency of the political administration in dealing with the terrorists and safeguarding the life and property of the people.

It may be recalled that a deadly explosion close to an Imam Bargah located at a busy market in the agency headquarters Parachinar on March 31 last had left two dozen people dead and over hundred seriously wounded while over two dozen people were killed and more than 90 others wounded seriously when a powerful explosion ripped through a congested market in Parachinar on January 21 2017.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar have also strongly condemned the twin blasts in Parachinar and termed it as an attack against the nation and sympathized with the families of the blats victims