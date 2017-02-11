Terrorists attack Army checkpost

Peshawar

Terrorists from Afghanistan attacked a Pakistan Army checkpost in Mohmand Agency late Friday night.

The Inter Services Public Relations, said, Pakistan military effectively responded to the fire in Baizai Tehsil of Upper Mohmand, rendering it ineffective. Soon after the incident, militants fled back to Afghanistan, ISPR added.

At least two checkposts came under attack in the Ulai area. “Several militants were killed in the exchange of fire, with one minor injury on the Pakistani side,” the source added, sources said.