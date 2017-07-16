‘Terrorist’ killed in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh

Saudi police have killed a wanted “terrorist” in the Shia-majority eastern district of Qatif, which has seen a string of attacks on security forces, newspapers said Saturday.

Jaafar al-Mobireek was killed late Friday in an operation in the city of Saihat, in Eastern Province, al-Jazirah newspaper reported, adding that he was a member of a “Qatif cell”.

The suspect was one of nine people wanted by the interior ministry and had been involved in targeting people and security forces and “vandalising public, security and economic installations,” the paper said.