Terrorist attacks linked to sanctuaries in Afghanistan: ISPR

Stringent actions against illegal border crossers

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Pakistani military has blamed terrorist “sanctuaries” in Afghanistan for recent bombings in the country, which claimed lives of nearly 50 people on Friday.

The statement comes hours after three deadly bombings in Quetta and Parachinar, Kurram Agency, which killed 47 people and wounded more than hundred others.

“Recent terrorist incidents linked to sanctuaries across,” said DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on Twitter.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has blamed terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan for the bloodshed on its soil. In February, officials of the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad were summoned to the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army, where they were handed over a list of 76 terrorists orchestrating attacks inside the Pakistani territory from Afghanistan.

These Afghan officials were summoned after deadly attacks in Sehwan, interior Sindh, and Lahore, which left more than 100 people dead.

Major Gen Ghafoor said that surveillance along the country’s border with Afghanistan has been enhanced, promising “stringent actions against illegal border crossers”.

In February, Pakistan also closed its border with Afghanistan following the deadly attacks in Sehwan and Lahore, which was reopened after nearly 20 days.

Earlier, the DG ISPR said that special intelligence-based and search operations had been launched, with security tightened across the country.

He added the operations had been launched in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Gen Ghafoor,in his tweet, also quoted the army chief as saying that the “enemy was trying to mar the festive mood of the nation through such cowardly acts”.