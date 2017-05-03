P Senthil Saravana Durai

Maharashtra, India

The Taliban menace has once again come to the fore with the rebel attacks leaving at least 140 soldiers dead in Afghanistan. First off, I have been shocked at reading online that the Taliban rebels are waging war within the country. In this background, serious and urgent steps are needed to save Afghanistan from the clutches of the Taliban. Secondly, terrorism will spill over across the world if unchecked. Till date, there have been many incidents of terrorism taking a heavy toll on the countries like the US, the UK, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Hence it is of immense importance to root out the terror menace immediately.

One more viewpoint is that the media should highlight the news of terrorism in a manner that will catch the attention of the public [so that the people can be cautious while being confronted with untoward incidents]. When I had been working in Hyderabad, India, in the years from 2007 to 2011, I had to come to terms with a few bomb blasts in Hyderabad. Deeply disturbed by the news of terrorism in Hyderabad, I had posted to the media my profound and strong views on terror threats. Therefore, it is the joint responsibility of the powers that be and the media to tread cautiously and make use of technological advantages in matters of dealing with the terror threats.