Terrorism shall be rooted out through operation RUF: COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan has fought against terrorism indiscriminately and shall root it out through ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RUF). General Qamar Javed Bajwa stated this while addressing participants of National Security and War Course at National Defence University Islamabad. Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, the COAS said that the full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response and Army is fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state. He said that terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity. Pakistan has fought against this menace indiscriminately. He said that terrorism cannot be defeated by closing eyes from one’s own responsibilities and resorting to throwing blames outside as being done by few players in the region. He said that Pakistan Army is committed to defence and security of the country and shall continue to perform with support of the people of Pakistan. Earlier, on arrival at NDU, COAS was received by President NDU Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar.