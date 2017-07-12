How terrorism ruins our society

Terrorism has become a major hitch in Pakistan’s efforts to attain peace, prosperity and deprived thousands of people of their businesses. During the last more than two decades, the terrorists have hit markets, railway stations, bus stops, colleges, wagons, universities, sensitive buildings, security forces and many more, killing and injuring thousands of innocent and destroying billions of property. Now we are always in a fright and can never live freely and happily so this problem must be uprooted. We have to be aware with the causes and prevention of this fatal issue.

Cities are the new front line of terrorism. The goal of today’s terrorist is not only to target civilians and spread fear but also to turn city residents against each other. That terrorists target cities makes sense. Cities are under assault precisely because they are centres of political, economic and cultural power.

I’d like everyone to take a deep breath and listen for a minute. The point of terrorism is to cause terror, sometimes to further a political goal and sometimes out of sheer hatred. The people terrorists kill are not the targets; they are collateral damage. And blowing up planes, trains, markets or buses is not the goal; those are just tactics. The real targets of terrorism are the rest of us: the millions of us who are not killed but are terrorized because of the killing. The real point of terrorism is not the act itself, but our reaction to the act.

AMNA RAZA

Islamabad

