Terrorism India’s state policy instrument: FO

US sanctions against some Pak entities intriguing

Islamabad

Pakistan on Sunday slammed India’s bid to ban Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar at the United Nations, terming it a ‘politically motivated proposal’ aimed at “masking its own terrorist activities in Pakistan”.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, responding to reports thatChina had blocked India’s bid to blacklist the Jaish chief said: “The 1267 Sanctions Committee related to ISIS/Al Qaeda has rejected a politically motivated proposal by India.”

The FO spokesperson lauded the blocking of the proposal as a rejection of “Indian attempts to politicise and undermine the work of this important committee of the Security Council.”

Zakaria alleged, “India has in fact deployed terrorism as an instrument of state policy, and has itself been involved in perpetrating, sponsoring, supporting, and financing terrorism” while claiming to denounce terrorism.

“It is clear that India’s unfounded allegations against Pakistan are in fact aimed at masking its own terrorist activities in Pakistan,” the FO spokesperson said.

He added that Pakistan had been a direct victim of India’s “state-sponsored terrorism”, referring to the arrest of suspected Research and Analysis Wing agent Kulbhushan Yadhav, which he termed as “yet another proof of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.”

“With such duplicitous behaviour and blood on its hands, India has little credibility on counter-terrorism,” he said, adding that Pakistan will share dossiers of Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan with the UN and members of the international community soon. He said India was desperate to cover up its brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesman, has called the timing of US sanctions against some Pakistani entities as intriguing.

In an interview the spokesman said the government was aware of the sanctions.

“This means that for any transfers of technology to these entities, U.S. exporters will need a license,” he said, adding that Pakistani authorities were examining the case to ascertain the facts behind the listing.

A December 15 notification by the US Department of Commerce named the entities and added them to the Export Administration Regulations list, saying “these government and private entities in Pakistan are determined to be involved in activities that are contrary to the national security and/or foreign policy of theUnited States.”

The spokesman said that Pakistan was ready to work with the U.S. at the level of experts to devise mutually agreed-upon procedures for end-use guarantees.

“This will help in assuring non-diversion of high-technology exports from the U.S.without hampering our legitimate imports for socioeconomic development activities,” the spokesman said.

Pakistan officials insist their missile and nuclear programs are “completely indigenous,” and that U.S. sanctions will have “little bearing” on them.

The officials described the sanctions as a politically motivated move aimed at creating problems for the incoming Donald Trump administration’s relations withPakistan.

Islamabad has developed and equipped its armed forces with a variety of short-, medium- and long-range missiles, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

The spokesman said that the United States did not share evidence of wrongdoing before placing recent sanctions against certain defense-related Pakistani entities, but that it has pledged to work with Washington to address all concerns.—INP