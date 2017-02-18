Terrorism from Afghanistan testing our restraint

Gen Bajwa tells US Commander…

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Terrorists from Afghanistan are carrying out attacks in Pakistan with impunity, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa told the top US commander in the neighbouring country on Friday.

“Most of the [terrorist] incidents in Pakistan are claimed by terrorist organisations with leadership hiding in Afghanistan,” the military’s top spokesman quoted Gen Qamar as telling Gen John Nicholson, the commander of the Resolute Support Mission, in a telephone conversation.

Expressing concerns over the continued acts of terrorism in Pakistan with impunity from Afghanistan, the army chief told the US general that “such terrorist activities and inaction against them are testing our current policy of cross-border restraint,” Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

Gen Qamar asked Gen Nicholson to “play his role in disconnecting this planning, direction, coordination and financial support,” the ISPR DG added.

According to Maj Gen Ghafoor, the army chief also informed the US commander about the list of terrorists hiding in Afghanistan which Islamabad has handed to Afghan authorities for action.

Gen Nicholson, in turn, assured Gen Qamar that the Resolute Support Mission will “play its role to stop use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks in Pakistan,” the military spokesman tweeted.

Nicholson shared his plans to undertake special coordination at appropriate level between the Resolute Support Mission, Afghanistan’s security forces and Pakistan. He also expressed his condolences at the loss of precious lives in recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan.