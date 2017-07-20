There is no place in the world that terrorism has not been able to infiltrate. It is unfortunate that innocent people are killed in the terrorist attacks. The reasons are not difficult to comprehend — it is a commercial hub, has crowded security frisking and banning entry of fire arms and ammunition with special attention to in-house staff. Global powers should come under one umbrella united to thwart the terrorist network and remove their presence once for all from the face of this planet.

What we need is better and improved intelligence systems. Better coordination between investigating authorities is also landmarks, and is horizontal to communal tension. Enough has been said on the issue of terrorism without any desired result. We are badly in need of a leader who can put an end to the hazard. A great man said an eye for an eye will make the whole world blind. War against terrorism will succeed only when nowhere in the world are poor children forced to give up their lives for the blind war waged by religious bigots. Time has come that all public gathering places all over the world must have high necessary. Only a firm course of action rooted in secular convictions can help.

VINOD C DIXIT

Ahmedabad, India

Related