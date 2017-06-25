Terrorism is a major problem across the world. The roots of terrorism are deep and are growing day-by-day. While we cannot eliminate terrorism completely, we can restrict it to some extent. Terrorists have no religion nor are they soft-hearted. They don’t even spare children and infants. They just want to sow the seeds of fear into the hearts of people. Since terrorism is a global problem now, every country should come forward and fight terrorism.

Why are terrorists throughout the world doing such horrible acts where thousands of innocent people are being killed in cold blood for no fault of theirs? These terrorists attack any place, whether it is a school, college, places of worship, modes of transport, theatres or stadiums.

How sad that somebody has misguided them. Why are the terrorists taking the curses from these hapless parents whose children have been killed in a terrorist attack and whose lives have been shattered by the terrorists’ cruel deeds? All terrorists when caught and proved guilty by the court should be beheaded in full public view. The beheading of the terrorist should also be telecast live on television on all the channels so that other terrorists may learn a lesson from this.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related