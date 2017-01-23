Vinod Dixit

Ahmedabad, India

This refers to the letter on “Terrorism” by Shiza Afzaal (PO- Jan 21). It is an imperative to understand the terrorists’ operational environment and know their modus operandi and targeting patterns. There must be concerted efforts to gather intelligence from places where terrorists conceal themselves and seek to establish and hide their infrastructure.

Terrorism is strongly condemned in all its forms and manifestations and stressed that there can be no justification whatsoever for any acts of terrorism. Terrorism of course is a major problem which is agitating every one of us. Terrorism is greatest challenge for world society as it is not only causing human suffering but also impeding peace & development. Both India & Pakistan should be pro active and should take some strict actions before we lose more lives. There should be zero tolerance policy in action now.