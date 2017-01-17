Amna Nadeem

Islamabad

Though our country is Islamic Republic, yet innocent people are being killed brutally over here. The problem remains unresolved to a great extent despite Government’s best possible efforts. Our country is facing two kinds of terrorism i.e. political and religious. The figure of death runs into lakhs. Balochistan and Karachi are the two places where terror activities are very high. These activities are practiced by some extremist groups. Our security agencies are engaged on all fronts to protect life of the people. Terrorism has a very bad impact on the economy of our country. Foreign investors fear to invest in our country and that is why investment is very low in our country.

Crime rate has also increased in our country due to less investment as the lack of investment increases unemployment. People of our country are feeling very insecure and they want peace in the country so they can live in peace and prosperity. Investigation teams should make such plans that they could approach the real criminals and take them to task. Security agencies and police should be active to prevent these terrorist activities. And our economy will not progress if the situation doesn’t improve. May Allah protect us from this nightmare! Ameen