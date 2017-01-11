Aunzela Qadeer

Islamabad

We have been watching different forms of terrorism throughout the world with millions of people getting victim of it. The whole world is caught by this “Ghost”. In the presence of this scenario where different shapes of terrorism are thriving, nuclear terrorism is a very very serious threat to national and international security. Nuclear terrorism can be defined as “The use of nuclear material unlawfully or intentionally with the intentions of destroying men and material massively. Nuclear terrorism in general terms might occur through various ways. Terrorists acquire nuclear material and make dirty bomb or maybe able to attack a nuclear plant is also a form of nuclear terrorism. So it has many shapes but every shape is extremely dangerous in term of both national and international security.

India has a vast nuclear complex and have largest fissile material stockpile. Indo-US civil nuclear deal provides India an opportunity to further enhance its fissile stockpiles which would create disparity in the region and ultimately lead towards an arm race. As much its nuclear programme is expanding, the security and safety measures are not enough as compared to its expansion size. Indian nuclear facilities are vulnerable. Not only theft of such material is possible but attack on nuclear facilities is something that we can’t ignore. Any nuclear theft in India also impacts its neighbours as India and Pakistan both are old rivals.

Any miscalculation created by terrorists could lead towards an accidental nuclear war. Now besides India, it is the responsibility of international community to analyse such upcoming threats and must take further steps to enhance its safety and security mechanism. As Indian nuclear program is quite vast and expanding rapidly so India needs some serious measures to address international concerns regarding the safety of its vulnerable nuclear programme.