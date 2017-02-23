Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

The enemies of Pakistan have once again activated terror war in the country. At least one hundred and fifty people have lost life in the recent wave of terror attacks in all the four provinces and FATA. Terrorists have targeted the innocent common people including the security forces, police, armed forces, judges and media personnel in series of eight attacks in a week. Amidst a brutal bout on shrine of Sufi Saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif Sindh is most deadly and horrible. Syed Muhammad Usman Marwandi, popularly known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, was a 12th century Sufi who was born in Marwand, present day Afghanistan. His teachings of love, peace, humanity and harmony spread word of God in subcontinent.

This is disgraceful, shocking and dreadful assault by foes. Unfortunately, the soil of Afghanistan is being used as safe heaven by terrorists after Operation Zarb-e-Azb in Pakistan. They are operating freely across the Pak-afghan border. I think the Pak-Afghan border crossing at Torkham should be sealed immediately due to security concerns. A grand operation should be launched in Southern Punjab. India is a big foe of Pakistan. There is strong evidence of Indian involvement in terror acts across Pakistan as well as to fuel insurgency in Balochistan.

Indeed, like energy and peace, the game of Cricket was also coming back in the form of Pakistan Super League (PSL) after facing a long spell of terrorism but foes don’t want to see progress and prosperity. I request all political forces to stand united behind the armed forces. There is dire need to extend tenure of military courts as soon as possible to curb completely the menace of terrorism. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has rightly said “Future of our children depends on success in terror fight”. There is no need to be terrorised by this terror wave. Fight shall continue with more power and vigour by implementation of National Action Plan in its true spirit. This would be final and last battle against terrorism by the grace of God.