Terror is terror, can’t connect it to any religion: Indian minister

New Delhi

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Wednesday raised objection to the terms “Hindu terror” or “saffron terror and said that terror can’t be connected to any religion. “If one or two or 20 persons of a religion are involved in terror acts, the whole religion cannot be blamed for it. There is nothing called ‘Hindu terror’ or ‘saffron terror’. Terror is terror. You can’t connect it to any religion,” Mehrishi said on the day of his retirement. “Those who indulges in terrorism in the name of religion is only bringing bad name to religion,” he added. On the possibility of talks with the separatists, he said Home Minister Rajnath Singh has made it clear “many, many times” that the central government was open for dialogue in Kashmir. “I don’t think that any talks can take place with pre- conditions,” Mehrishi told Indian news agency in an interview while replying to a question on whether the Centre was inclined to hold talks with the separatists in Jammu and Kashmir without any conditions. Asked about the alleged alienation of Kashmiri youths, Mehrishi said alienation is a “concept of Delhi media” and the real issue for Kashmir is terrorism and radicalisation.

