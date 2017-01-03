Terror plot targeting police officers foiled

Observer Report

A terror plot in Karachi was foiled as West Zone Police arrested six terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar in its operation planning to target police officers.

According to reports, the arrested terrorists revealed that they were hatching a plan to carry out a terrorist activity inside the city.

The terrorists named Noor, Samoo and Shahid also revealed that they were also strengthening the network of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar in Sohrab Goth, Mangopir, Landhi and other areas of Karachi.

The criminals revealed that the network of this outfit is operated from the tribal areas. They further exposed that the home work regarding target killing of the police officers was already made and that they were about to target 2 SSP and other officers of CTD.

One of the terrorists who was also a bomb maker in the group professed that the plot of Karachi Airport attack was hatched by Haji Dawood who was in contact with Uzbek terrorists.

The terrorists also revealed that the suicide attack on Rangers were also planned by Haji Daud.

Police conducted an operation against drug peddlers near Pakhtun Chowk area of Purani Sabzi Mandi in Karachi during which the miscreants opened fire at the police party. Police returned the fire as a result one gang war accused was killed.

Police sources said that the dead gang war accused was identified as Rana Ahsan. Police have also recovered a Kalashnikov from the dead accused. Police sources further informed that that Rana Ahsan was local commander of drug peddler gang of Darwaish Group and was wanted in several criminal cases.

On the other hand, two accused Imran and Shoaib who were arrested from Azizabad have confessed to killing Pak Sarzamin Party’s office-bearer Saqib Ghani’s brother, Ubaid Ghani. Police sources said that Ubaid Ghani was killed during a robbery attempt.