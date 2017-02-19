Terror plot aimed at scuttling development

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that recent wave of terrorism is an international conspiracy to stop the process of development specially to create hurdles in completion of CPEC in Pakistan killing innocent people for achieving nefarious designs is highly condemnable and those behind these inhuman acts will be brought to justice.

He said this while talking to newsmen at his residence. He said that CPEC, which will change the entire scenario in the region, is not acceptable to our foes. He said, terrorism will be eliminated at every cost for which our defense forces, police, rangers, other law enforcement agencies and people are giving sacrifices and said that despite of nefarious designs of our enemies and their facilitators, Pakistan will remain on the track of development and its mega projects including CPEC will be completed with in the given time.

He said, the loss of precious lives in recent terrorist attacks is a national tragedy and those responsible for it will be brought to justice. Earlier the federal minister inaugurated Rura Health Centre Ghourghishti, which has been upgraded.