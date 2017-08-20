Terror in name of Islam doesn’t represent Islam: Zarif

Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has has said that US President Donald Trump has “insulted” Islam following terrorist attacks in Spain, saying that acts of terror committed in the name of Islam do not represent this holy religion.

“Quick to insult Islam but hesitant to condemn racist terror at home. Terror in name of race or religion is plain terror & represents neither,” Zarif said in a message posted on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Last week, violent clashes erupted between far-right demonstrators and counter-protesters in the US city of Charlottesville. A white supremacist drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman.

Trump failed to condemn the far-right agitators for the violence at first, remaining silent for 48 hours before he finally came up with a statement of condemnation that surprisingly denounced all sides.

In later remarks, the US president also seemed to compare the far-right protesters with the people who had been rallying to denounce white supremacy and fascism.

In contrast, soon after Daesh claimed deadly terrorist attacks in Spain on Thursday, Trump took to Twitter to make anti-Islam remarks.

A man holds a Spanish flag with a black ribbon painted on it at an impromptu memorial, a day after a van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, August 18, 2017.—Agencies