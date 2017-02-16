Terror hits Lahore again

Dania Ali

Lahore

The traditional calmness and tranquillity of Lahore has been disturbed as once again Lahore is under terror siege. Unfortunately, 13 people including 4 cops lost their lives in the deadly suicide blast outside Punjab Assembly and as many as 80 got injured.

All this calls into question tall claims by the government which boasts of implementing National Action Plan in true letter and spirit. Since it is the responsibility of government and law enforcement agencies to save and protect the life and property of public at large, therefore, it is hoped that the government would take tangible steps on a war footing to foil any such attempt in future as nothing is more precious than the people’s life.