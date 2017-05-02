Terror bids in Lahore, Rawalpindi foiled

Two terrorists killed in Taxila

Rawalpindi/ Lahore

The security forces under operation Raadul Fassad foiled major terror bids in Rawalpindi and Lahore on Monday night, killing two terrorists and seizing huge cache of weapons.

According to details, the security forces in a joint operation raided a house in Aminabad area of Taxila on reports of terrorists hiding there. In exchange of firing, two terrorists identified as Sifatullah and Abbas were killed. Sources said that the terrorists belonged to Peshawar and Charsadda and were planning a terror bid in Rawalpindi.

Two suicide jackets, hand grenades, SMGs and Pistols were recovered from their custody.

In another operation, the motorway police on Monday, recovered a huge cache of arms from a car in Kot Pindi Das in Sheikhupura. Report said that the Motorway police signalled a car to stop but the driver sped it away and the motorway police chased it. The car turned turtle due to over speeding and hidden arms came out while the suspected person escaped from the scene.

Police recovered approximately a hundred rifles, Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, and a huge cache of bullets from the car.

The accused were transporting the arms and ammunition from Islamabad to Lahore via the Motorway, the Motorway Police said. The terrorists were planning a major terror bid in Lahore.

“The arms were hidden in a secret compartment in the car,” the Motorway Police said. “We acted on a tip and intercepted the plan to use the arms for acts of terrorism.”

In yet another operation, the law enforcement agencies carried out search of 26 houses and verified the identity of 47 persons through biometric in Lodhran. Police said five suspected terrorists were arrested during the operation. —INP