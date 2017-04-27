Tenure of PRC chairman extended for 3 years

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain has extended the tenure of Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Dr. Saeed Elahi to another three years for his excellent performance.

The president extended the service tenure of the PRC chairman on the advice of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Eulogizing his meritorious services, the president and prime minister expressed the confidence that Dr. Saeed Elahi will continue to work with the same spirit, zeal and commitment to serve the humanity.

Dr. Saeed Elahi assured the president and the prime minister that he will spare no effort to live up to their expectations.