City Reporter

CIA Police claimed to have arrested ten proclaimed offenders of Sheedi dacoit gang and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from their possession. SP CIA Tariq Ilahi Mastoi led the special police team which collected data of the gang and arrested Khalid alias Sheedi, a ring leader of the gang and nine his accomplices. During interrogation, the gangsters confessed dozens incidents of dacoity and robbery in different parts of the city.