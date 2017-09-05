Ten dead, 13 injured in traffic accidents on Eid days

At least ten people died and 13 were injured during various traffic accidents in different cities around the country on Eid days. In Karachi, two cars collided in Baldia Town’s Mowach Goth area Sunday night, rescue officials said, adding that two people — including a woman — lost their lives in the accident.

A speeding van smashed into a tree on the roadside on Tando Bago Road in Badin, Sindh, resulting in the death of four people, while 12 were left injured, police sources said late Sunday night.

Two of the wounded were moved to Hyderabad in critical condition, police said, adding that all the passengers in the van were heading home after attending a wedding. Car slams into policeman.

A vehicle slammed into a police officer stationed at Kandhkot’s Manjhi check-post Sunday night. The policeman, who was wounded in the incident, was immediately moved to a nearby hospital, police informed. Two persons, reportedly drivers, were killed in an accident in Uch Sharif.—INP

