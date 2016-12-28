Temperature rises in FPCCI elections

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Patron in Chief United Business Group S M Munir has suggested to the opponents in the FPCCI elections that they should morally declare their defeat instead waste energies in filing cases against the loyalists of UBG. The business community have never overlooked their past. Munir said that the business community should work for the pride of Pakistan, he could not hear anything against his country? Munir expressed confidence saying that the doors of fortune for Pakistan will open soon.

He wishes to see every child adorned with jewels of education and the country could be economically stable, Munir added. He said that Pakistani businessmen can get big markets in Russia and Iran similarly Iranian businessmen are keen to trade with Pakistan in this regard.

Patron in Chief United Business Group said that the business community is exhausted of lies and hypocrisy, they need solution to the problems, over the past two years, UBG with restless efforts emphasized the issues on every forum. On December 30, Tufail’s team will be positioned on the victory stand. Munir added During the reception by Patron in Chief All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA), Waheed Ahmed, candidate for the president Zubair Tufail, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Gulzar Firoz, Sheikh Khalid Tawab, Amir Atta Bajwa, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Hanif Gohar also addressed the occasion whereas Munir Sultan, Zulfiqar Sheikh, Naqi Bari, Asif Ahmed, Zahid Awan, Shakeel Dhingrha, Irfan Sarwana, Wasim Vohra, Ikram Rajput, Atam Parkash, Aslam Pakhali, Arshad Jamal, Ahmed Chinoy, Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Al-Hajj Dhani Bukhsh Memon, Javed Iqbal, Nasir Uddin Sheikh, Dr. Atif, Abdul Maalik, Moeen Nawaz, Dr. Irfan Butt, Abid Saleem, Saeeda Banu, Marium Chaudhry, Mahin Khan, Farzana Khan and other attended.

Candidate for the president Zubair Tufail said that through the Corridor, country will embark to the economic jet age. He said that the government has the responsibility to improve the plight of the people of Baluchistan. He said that Waheed Ahmed has strong analytical approach on Agriculture sector especially in fruits, vegetables and for the growth of agri sector, FPCCI will reap benefits from his expertise.

Late hour social activities are the signs of evidence of peace, which is undoubtedly the result of the efforts of law enforcement agencies. During the operation Zarb e Azb, the terrorism dropped by 80% and hopefully rest of the 20 percent terrorism activities could be brought under the control soon. He said that Suzuki, KIA and Renault to setup manufacturing units in Pakistan and these plants will create employment opportunities. Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan ask the rivals to give up with dignity otherwise, they will face worst defeat on 30 December.

He said that the team under the supervision of Zubair Tufail will focus on value addition, CPEC and R&D. Patron in Chief All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA), Waheed Ahmed said that said that the Past presidents of the Federation were involve in the pursuit of their own interests and since UBG came to power, long-standing problems of the business community have been resolved. S M Munir among those a visionary leader who are born in centuries. Waheed said that Munir has contributed to the increase in China’s exports, today we stand at 50 containers shall be multiplied that number in the near future. He said that to enable our research and development department, 645 million dollars of exports of fruit and vegetable is taken to be 6 billion dollars. Wahid expressed his delight, saying that the sector has more than 10 percent growth in exports compared to other sectors.

This year, targeted export of Kinoo is set at three hundred fifty thousand tons other than kinoo we have to look for the other varieties. Khalid regretted saying that Waheed would have been taken on-board to the led the export committee of FPCCI instead a person was head, who have convened the committee meeting once a year. Spokesman UBG Gulzar Firoz said that we have won three rounds and the time has come to knock the opponents in the last round. The opponents are scrabbling their wounds. Gulzar added Candidate for SVP Amir Atta Bajwa said the elections are won by the votes but not with court cases and that the opponents of wasting time and energies by filing alleged cases. Vice president FPCCI Hanif Gohar said that the opposition is looking for the safe passage but UBG will not let them escape.